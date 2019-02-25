|
Martha I. Roseno
Port Edwards - Martha I. Roseno, age 67, of Port Edwards, Wisconsin, passed away Friday, February 22, 2019 at her residence.
Memorial Services for Martha will be held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at Ritchay Funeral Home in Wisconsin Rapids. The family will greet relatives and friends on Tuesday morning at the funeral home from 9:30 AM - 11:00 AM.
Martha is survived by her husband Harold, daughters Cassandra Lawson and Nicole Lawson and was proud to be the oldest of nine sisters.
Ritchay Funeral Home in Wisconsin Rapids is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune on Feb. 25, 2019