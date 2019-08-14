|
|
Martha Mancl
Wisconsin Rapids - Martha Mancl, age 91, of Wisconsin Rapids, WI died Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at Edenbrook in Wisconsin Rapids, WI.
Funeral services for Martha will be held at 11:00 AM at Saints Peter & Paul Catholic Church, Wisconsin Rapids, Wisconsin on Monday, August 19, 2019. Fr. Robert Schaller will officiate the service. The family will greet relatives and friends on Sunday, August 18, 2019 at Ritchay Funeral Home in Wisconsin Rapids from 1:00 PM - 4:00 PM and again on Monday morning at the church from 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM. Entombment will follow the service at Forest Hill Mausoleum.
Martha was born April 28, 1928 in Junction City, WI to Joseph and Frances (Bobrowski) Mallek. She married Alex J. Mancl on November 13, 1948 at St. Michael's Church in Junction City, WI. He preceded her in death on January 18, 2014. Martha was a receptionist and office assistant at Lester & Smart Insurance for 18 years, retiring in 1993.
Martha and her sister Josie were known as the "Mallek Sisters" in the 1940's performing on the radio and at fairs. She was the leader for the Saints Peter & Paul guitar group for many years, taught many young people to play the guitar and enjoyed singing around the campfire. Martha enjoyed sewing and was a seamstress who sewed numerous brides and bridesmaids dresses. She also enjoyed gardening, crafts and spending time outdoors. She was a member of the "Hoopla Band" at the Lowell Center, and enjoyed entertaining people at nursing homes and assisted living facilities. She was happiest when her house was filled with family, friends and music.
Martha is survived by three sons, Michael (Carol) Mancl of Neenah, WI, Alan (Patty) Mancl of Rhinelander, WI and Doug (Korene) Mancl of Chippewa Falls, WI; three daughters, Diane (Dale) Linzmeier, Linda (Joe) Varga and Pam (Les) Ross all of Wisconsin Rapids, WI; eleven grandchildren, Holly (Scott Bentley) Linzmeier, Andrea (Dave Chavez) Linzmeier, Christina (Scott) English, Matt (Kim) Mancl, Joel (Katy) Mancl, Erin (Rohit) Chappidi, Jamie (Luke) Shaw, Melissa (Jay) Seyffer, Travis (Brittany) Nessel, Chelsey (Dave) Mazurek, Nate (Kristin) Ross, and numerous great-grandchildren. She is further survived by her brother Joe (Sharon) Mallek, sisters Josie Martens and Rosemarie Kawlewski and sister-in-law Venard Mallek.
She was preceded in death by her husband Alex, 3 infant brothers, 1 infant grandson, brothers Benedict (Violet) Mallek, Ed (Nell) Mallek and Allie Mallek , sister Celia (Joe) Ciaglo and brother-in-law Don Martens.
The family would like to extend a thank you to all of her caregivers throughout the years, most recently the staffs of Edenbrook Nursing Home and Heartland Hospice.
Ritchay Funeral Home in Wisconsin Rapids is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from Aug. 14 to Aug. 15, 2019