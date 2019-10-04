|
Martin "Marty" J. Krause, age 40, of Wisconsin Rapids, went to be with his Lord on Thursday, September 26, 2019, at his residence, due to complications with diabetes.
Services will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at Immanuel Lutheran Church. Rev. Jonathan Petzold will officiate. Burial will take place at a later date. Family will greet friends from 10:00 A.M. until the time of the service on Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at the church. Herman-Taylor Funeral Home is honored to be assisting the Krause family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.taylorfuneralhome.net.
Marty was born November 10, 1978 in Wisconsin Rapids to William and Anieda (Deutschlander) Krause. He had the ability to talk to anyone. Marty made many friends during his life. Even if you hadn't seen or talked to him in years, he still considered you a friend. We will remember him for his ability to talk about anything at any time. He had so much knowledge and liked to share random thoughts with us. Mostly, he will be remembered for his big heart. Even through the struggles he faced in life, he made a difference in the world. Family was very important to him. Marty took care of his Dad with attentive and patient love. His skills are already missed. Marty had a special bond with his nephew, Luca, this is a bond that death cannot erase. Luca and Marty had many thoughts and ideas in common. Marty wanted to watch Luca live the life that Marty was unable to live, due to his health issues. We know that Marty will be Luca's angel that will be watching over him.
Marty is deeply missed by his family, including his parents, William and Anieda Krause; his brother, Willy Krause; his sister, Susan (Chad) Martin; his niece, Abby Underwood; his nephews: Ben Krause, Dakota Martin, Beau Martin, and Luca Underwood; he is further missed by his dog, "Taco Belle." The family is comforted knowing that Marty is with his grandparents, great aunt, and great uncle in Heaven.
While we remember Marty, it brings smiles and tears. He was one of a kind and loved so much. His death has left a void and it also reminds us the importance of telling and showing each other how much they are loved.
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from Oct. 4 to Oct. 7, 2019