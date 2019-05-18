Services
Feldner/Ritchay Funeral Home
615 First St.
Nekoosa, WI 54457
715-886-3161
Marvin J. Anderson


1933 - 2019
Marvin J. Anderson Obituary
Marvin J. Anderson

Town of Saratoga - Marvin J. Anderson, age 86, of the Town of Saratoga, passed away on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at his residence.

There will be no service or visitation.

Marvin was born April 4, 1933 in the Town of Armenia to Marvin W. and Irene (Hammel) Anderson.

He is survived by his children Gloria (Daniel) O'Keefe and Kenneth Anderson, three grandchildren, four great-grandchildren and sister Shirley Johnson.

He was preceded in death by his wife Caroline Anderson, parents and brother Vernon Anderson.

Feldner/Ritchay Funeral Home in Nekoosa is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune on May 18, 2019
