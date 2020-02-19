|
Marvin L. Borths
Neillsville - Marvin L. Borths, 73, of Neillsville, WI passed away at home peacefully surrounded by family.
He was born July 29, 1946 to Felix and Anna (Henry) Borths in Manitowoc, WI. Marv was drafted in the U.S. Army in 1966. He received a hardship discharge due to his mothers failing health. He returned to Babcock, WI to help his family farm. He married to Doris Dellemann on march 15, 1975 in Babcock, WI. They were married for 35 years before Doris passed away on August 29, 2011.
Marvin enjoyed first in foremost, his family. His hobbies included gardening, fishing, hunting and refinishing furniture. HE always worked in the food service industry including Ocean Spray and Shreiber Food.
He is survived by his children, Michelle (Shawn) Drinka, of Neillsville, Holly (Amhed) Nagia, of Madison, Sarah Kiedrowski, of Memphis, TN, Brian (Amy) Borths, of Nekoosa; grandchildren Dakota, Nakita, Neveah, Damian, Dalton Borths all of Nekoosa, Alexander Drinka of Neillsville, Ernest Kiedrowski of Memphis, TN; sister Sandra (Frank) Besmick of Necedah; brother, Leroy of Two Rivers; sister-in-law, Dorothy of Algoma, WI.
Marvin is preceded in death by the love of his life Doris; sisters, Alice, Laverne, Deloris, Maysel, Marcella; brothers Henry, Clifford, Russell; he is further preceded by his mother, father and step-father.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. with a luncheon to follow at Living Hope Evangelical Church, 7 Fairground Ave, Neillsville. A visitation will be 1 hour prior to the service.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona is assisting the family. Online condolences may be left at www.cremationsociety-wi.com.
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from Feb. 19 to Feb. 21, 2020