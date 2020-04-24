Services
Mary A. Brunner


1932 - 2020
Mary A. Brunner Obituary
Mary A. Brunner

Nekoosa - Mary A. Brunner, age 88, of Nekoosa, passed away Thursday April 23, 2020 at Our House Assisted Living Center in Wisconsin Rapids.

A gathering in Mary's honor will be held at a later date. Burial will be at Forest Hill Cemetery. Feldner/Ritchay Funeral Home is assisting the family.

Mary was born March 12, 1932 in Wisconsin Rapids to William and Marie (Kruger) Lust. She married Donald Brunner on March 26, 1951 in Wisconsin Rapids. He died November 10, 2006. Mary was employed by the US Postal Service at the Nekoosa Post Office for over 25 years where she held various positions. When her sons were young Mary was involved as a Den Mother and with Nekoosa Athletics. She created beautiful ceramic bowls and vases for her family.

She is survived by her son David (Dawn) Brunner of Junction City; daughters in law Beth Brunner and Cindy Johnson; five grandchildren Karma (Jim) Bell, Kristin Brunner, Josh (Rosemary) Brunner, Kristin Brunner and Sam Brunner and great grandchildren Katie and Thomas Bell, Shelby, Haven and Hudson Brunner, Damien Pepper and Abigail Fraijo.

She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, and sons William and Craig "Boner" Brunner.
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from Apr. 24 to Apr. 27, 2020
