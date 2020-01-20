|
|
Mary A. Kronberger
Wisconsin Rapids - Mary A. Kronberger, age 79, of Wisconsin Rapids, WI died Monday, January 20, 2020 at Aspirus Riverview Hospital, Wisconsin Rapids, WI.
Memorial Services are 11:00 AM Friday, January 24, 2020 at First English Lutheran Church, Wisconsin Rapids, WI. Rev. Cheryl Davis will officiate. The family will greet relatives and friends at the Church on Friday from 9:30-11:00 AM. Entombment will be in the Forest Hill Mausoleum. Ritchay Funeral Home in Wisconsin Rapids, WI is assisting the family.
Mary was born January 6, 1941 in Marshfield, WI to Herbert and Ella (Sanger) Puscheck. She married Jerry L. Kronberger on January 12, 1960 in Nasonville, WI. He preceded her in death on September 1, 2004. Mary was a homemaker and also was a noon-aide at Howe Elementary School for many years.
Mary is survived by her three children, Ann (Mark) Knutson of Allouez, WI, Al Kronberger of Port Edwards, WI and Renee (John) Burda of Wisconsin Rapids, WI; seven grandchildren, Kelsey (Jeremy), Charlie, Nathan, Reid, Elle (Mac), Katie and Tricia; one great granddaughter, Jane; and one brother, Herbert (Betty) Puscheck of Alexandria, VA.
Mary was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Jerry
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from Jan. 20 to Jan. 22, 2020