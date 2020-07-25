Mary Ann (Pavloski) AndersonSouth Padre Island - Mary Ann (Pavloski) Anderson, age 66, of South Padre Island, Texas, formerly of Wisconsin Rapids and Eagan, MN, died Friday, July 17, 2020 at the Marshfield Medical Center.Mary Ann was born December 19, 1953, in Wisconsin Rapids, WI, to Clarence and Sadie (Daines) Pavloski. She attended Assumption High School graduating in 1972, going on to attend UW-Stevens Point. Mary Ann spent her career living and working in the Twin Cities for 42 years. She was a service representative for CenturyLink (originally Northwestern Bell) where through the years, many of her customers became friends.Mary Ann was a generous person with a kind soul; her excitement could illuminate a room. She enjoyed experiencing new things, meeting people and hearing their stories. Mary Ann loved volunteering at Como Zoo and Hennepin Theater Trust. These volunteer experiences perpetuated her interest in attending musicals, occasionally indulging in a Broadway show was a great thrill. Mary Ann took great interest in learning more about the polar bears and giraffes at Como Zoo and the Sea Turtles of South Padre Island. Mary Ann particularly loved her time with her "Greats," her great nieces and nephews.Mary Ann loved to travel, exploring most of the United States and Europe. Her travels took her to South Padre Island where she adored the island life eventually making it her home. She spent hours walking the beach seeking the elusive treasure, usually returning home with a special piece to add to her collection. While on the island, she volunteered for Whiskers Resale shop and Sea Turtles Inc. learning about and taking a particular interest in Sea Turtles. Additionally, Mary Ann enjoyed reading, gardening and making candy at Christmas.Mary Ann is survived by three siblings, Janice (Charles) Hepp, Peter (Barbara) Pavloski and Thomas (Rita) Pavloski; former husband and best friend, Mitchell Anderson; and many nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews and many friends.Mary Ann was preceded in death by her parents, Clarence and Sadie Pavloski and brothers, Donald (Marilyn) Pavloski and Michael (Darlene) Pavloski.In celebration of Mary Ann, there will be a picnic at Como Park July 17, 2021. An informational announcement will be provided regarding the event closer to the date. A private family memorial service was held at Ritchay Funeral Home in Wisconsin Rapids, WI.Memorials can be designated to Como Zoo (1225 Estabrook Drive, St. Paul, MN 55103) or to Sea Turtle Inc (6617 Padre Boulevard, South Padre Island, TX 78597).