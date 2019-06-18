Mary Ann Cournoyer



Wisconsin Rapids - Mary Ann Cournoyer, 60, of Wisconsin Rapids, passed away into the arms of Jesus on Sunday, June 16, 2019, after a 3-year battle with endometrial cancer.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Thursday, June 20, 2019 at St. Lawrence Catholic Church. Father David Bruener will officiate. Burial will take place at a later date at St. Joachim Cemetery in Pittsville. Visitation for family and friends will take place on Wednesday, June 19, 2019 from 4:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. at Herman-Taylor Funeral Home in Wisconsin Rapids and Thursday, June 20, 2019 beginning at 10:00 A.M. until the time of the Mass at the church. Online condolences may be expressed at www.taylorfuneralhome.net.



Mary was born on January 19, 1959 in Marshfield, WI to Dennis and Naomi (Moh) Cournoyer. She was blessed with a son, Adam Miner of Fond du Lac, WI. Mary was a registered X-Ray Technologist for almost 40 years, working for Riverview Hospital in Wisconsin Rapids, WI; Aspirus Doctor's Clinic in Wisconsin Rapids, WI; and most recently, Memorial Medical Center in Neillsville, WI.



She loved being outside, creating beautiful flower beds and tending to her yard. Her greatest passion was singing, playing the guitar, playing for numerous church services, weddings, funerals, and assisted living facilities in the area. She also loved to dance. Mary was so light on her feet and enjoyed attending numerous polka festivals and ballroom dances. She found joy in teaching others the many different steps that she herself had learned from others. Mary was talented in refinishing furniture and finding many treasures shopping at garage sales.



The family would like to thank the staffs at the House of the Dove, the Palliative Unit (4th Floor) at the Marshfield Medical Center, and Ascension Home Hospice for their kindness, knowledge, and compassion. A very special thank you goes out to Mary's sisters, Nancy Joch and Bonnie Boehm, for always being there for her and to all of her volunteers and prayer warriors.



Mary was grateful for her church families at St. Philips Catholic Church in Rudolph, WI and St. Lawrence Catholic Church in Wisconsin Rapids. She cherished her many nieces, nephews, cousins, and their children. Mary valued her special friends: David Weber and Deanna and Bob Waltz.



Mary is survived by her son, Adam Miner; her siblings: Richard (Marilyn) Cournoyer of Wisconsin Rapids, Ronald (Joanne) Cournoyer of Pittsville, Nancy (George) Joch of Stratford, David (Judy) Cournoyer of Arpin, Bonnie Boehm of Wisconsin Rapids, Cindy (Scott) Schara of Seymour, Vickie Hilgart of Marshfield, Steven (Carla Panosh) Cournoyer of Wisconsin Rapids, and Jackie Cournoyer of Marshfield. In addition to her parents, Mary is preceded in death by her brother, Robert Cournoyer; her nephews, Eric Cournoyer and Travis Schara and her niece, Jennifer (Chad) Cournoyer.



Mary is loved and will be deeply missed.



Memorials may be designated to Baker Street Wesleyan Church in Wisconsin Rapids, Ministry Ascension at Home Hospice, or House of the Dove.