Mary Ann Graf
{ "" }
Mary Ann Graf

Wisconsin Rapids - Mary Ann Graf, 81 of Wisconsin Rapids, passed away Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at Arborview Court in Wisconsin Rapids.

Mary Ann was born March 9, 1939 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin to Joseph Zychowicz and Lorraine Simonis. Her life was spent between raising 5 children and running the many Candy Stores they owned from Menomonee Falls to Wautoma. After her divorce, she became a real estate agent and appraiser and worked with many agencies in the Wautoma, WI area. She was a hard worker, and liked to keep busy, she loved spending time with her many grandchildren. Mary Ann enjoyed music, especially Elvis, and liked to learn phrases in other languages just for fun. The one constant in her life, was her many cats that she had over the years, until she moved into Arborview.

Mary Ann is survived by her kids, Jim Graf, Hancock, WI - Bill Graf (Ranee), Wisconsin Rapids, WI - Joe Graf, Hancock, WI - Dan Graf, Appleton, WI; 9 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren, and brothers Tom Zychowicz and Ted Zychowicz

She is preceded in death by her parents, her daughter Susan Graf, daughter in law, Kitt Graf and brothers; Bob Knapp, Tom Knapp, Anthony Zychowicz.

A celebration of life will be at Silvercryst Supper Club, Wautoma, WI on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at 1pm - 4pm.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.taylorfuneralhome.net.

Memorials can be sent to Herman-Taylor Funeral Home, 2201 Chestnut Street, Wisconsin Rapids, WI 54494.





Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
