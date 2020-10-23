Mary Ann (Boeke) Middendorp
On Thursday October 8, 2020, Mary Ann (Boeke) Middendorp, loving wife and mother of five children, passed away at the age of eighty-eight. She lived with joy and had a spark of fun in everything she did. Mary Ann was born on April 5, 1932 in Greenville, Ohio to Linus and Mildred Boeke. She was the oldest of six children. She was a devoted wife to Andrew and loving mother to two sons and three daughters. Her deep faith and love for her family were touchstones throughout her life. Mary Ann was kind to everyone. She was that person who smiles and talks with you in the checkout line; the one who always speak to small children offering an encouraging word. She lived in Wisconsin Rapids for several years before moving to Ohio. During that time, she worked at Assumption High school and met a wonderful group of people who were active in the church community. Many of them remained lifelong friends. She had an easy smile that made family, friends and strangers alike all feel welcome. Often excited, but always the lady, she would often exclaim with a twinkle in her eye: "Oh! Fudgey Wudgey!" She knew the deep satisfaction of having and loving her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She loved tending her flower garden and indoor plants. She loved to dance, and even danced lying in her bed in her very last days. She touched so many lives with her goodness and generous spirit. Her spirit and memory will be cherished forever. Mary Ann was preceded in death by her father Linus, mother Mildred and her sister Janice O'Malley. She is survived by her husband Andrew and her children, Michael (Jennifer) Dobbins of LaCrosse WI, Thomas (Sherry) Dobbins of Sugar Camp WI, Beth (Joby) Taylor of Baltimore MD, Kathleen (Bryon) Foster of Springboro OH, and Carol (Peter) Topaz of Salem OR. Her dear grandchildren, Nicholas (Ginny), Samantha (Jacob), Christopher (Hannah), Timothy (Gretchen), Heather, Alexander, Evan, Isabel, Katherine, Ashley, and Addison and her great grandchildren, Ruxin, Maddax, Parker and Zoey loved her and will treasure her memory. She is also survived by her sisters Rosalind Boeke, Kathleen (Robert) Quaglieri, Jeanne Boeke, and her brother Joseph (Ann) Boeke, and brother-in-law George O'Malley. She will be remembered fondly by her cousins, nieces and nephews. Visitation services will be held at Newcomer Funeral Home in Kettering Ohio on Friday November 6, 2020 from 5-8 p.m. A funeral mass will be held at Mary Ann and Andy's home parish, Church of the Incarnation in Centerville OH on Saturday November 7, 2020 at 11 a.m. Flowers or donations can be sent to Newcomer Funeral Home 3940 Kettering Blvd, Kettering, Oh 45439. Visit her guestbook at NewcomerDayton.com
