Mary Ann Reese
Wisconsin Rapids - Mary Ann Reese, age 79, of Wisconsin Rapids, Wisconsin, passed away on Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at Aspirus Riverview Hospital surrounded by her loving family.
Memorial services for Mary Ann will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, May 23, 2020 at Calvary Baptist Church in Wisconsin Rapids. Pastor Jack Austin will officiate the service. The family will greet relatives and friends on Saturday morning at the church from 9:00 AM - 11:00 AM. Burial will follow the service at Forest Hill Cemetery in Wisconsin Rapids.
Mary Ann was born on February 8, 1941 in Hinsdale, IL to the late John and Frieda (Groh) Reese. She was the youngest of four children and moved to Rudolph, WI at a young age with her family. She worked in secretarial positions for 15 years at Basic American Foods and 8 years at Central State Signing. She worked part-time for Nicolet Staffing in supportive home care. She also volunteered as a poll worker for local elections for several years.
Mary Ann's interests included gardening, especially flowers, feeding and watering the birds, puzzles, going out to eat with friends, playing cards and playing Yahtzee. Her greatest joy was anytime she could spend time with her children and granddaughter.
Mary Ann is survived by her two children Lori (Tom) Whitney and John (Jill) Mehlbrech, granddaughter Morgan Mehlbrech, sister-in-law Arlene Reese, niece Cindy (Mike) Hoffman, 7 nephews Bruce (Julie), Terry (Denise), Dean (Susan), Ronald Jr. (Nancy), Michael (Jill), Raymond (Maureen) and Jim (Mary) Hanson.
She was preceded in death by her parents, 3 brothers Raymond, Ronald and John Reese, sister-in-law Betty Reese, niece Lynne Reese and nephew Ryan Reese.
Ritchay Funeral Home in Wisconsin Rapids is assisting the family with arrangements.
