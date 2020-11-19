Mary Ann Wells
Waupaca - Mary Ann Wells, age 65, of Waupaca, WI died Sunday, November 16, 2020 at Theda Care in Neenah, WI.
A celebration of life service will be announced and held at a later date.
Mary Ann was born September 7, 1955 in Wisconsin Rapids to Donald and Ann (Mengel) Neitzel. She married Robert Wells on October 21, 1977 at 1st Congregational Church in Wisconsin Rapids. Mary Ann was employed as a secretary at FF Mengel Gravel Pit for many years.
Mary Ann enjoyed painting, listening to music, her twice yearly vacations to Florida, pontoon rides to Clear Water Harbor, was an avid Green Bay Packers Fan and had a true love for the Chain O' Lakes. She enjoyed living by the water and spending time with her art group her friends and caring for her cats - Buster and Spooky. Mary Ann was a member of the WAUP Board 99.1 in Waupaca, Wega Arts Board and the Blue Stocking Club of Waupaca. She was a member and past president of the Waupaca Chain O' Lakes Property Board and enjoyed collecting antiques and Chain O' Lakes memorabilia. She loved watching the sunrise every day and boat rides with her husband Bob after work. Everybody dies, but not everybody truly lives. Mary Ann lived, we can be sure of that.
She is survived by her husband Robert Wells, niece Jessica Neitzel, father in law Robert (June) Wells, sisters-in-law: Robyn (Howie) Jubeck, Kim (Paul) Mortensen and Amy (Jon) Steinmetz.
Mary Ann was preceded in death by her parents Donald and Ann Neitzel and her brother Tom Neitzel.
Memorials may be designated to Wega Arts.org
; WAUP 99.1, C/O Community 1st Credit Union 1006 Royalton Street, Waupaca, WI 54981 or The Lost Companion of Saxville, WI. The Wells family extends a special thanks Theda Care of Appleton and Neenah for the great effort and care given to Mary Ann.