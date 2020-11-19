1/1
Mary Ann Wells
1955 - 2020
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Ann Wells

Waupaca - Mary Ann Wells, age 65, of Waupaca, WI died Sunday, November 16, 2020 at Theda Care in Neenah, WI.

A celebration of life service will be announced and held at a later date.

Mary Ann was born September 7, 1955 in Wisconsin Rapids to Donald and Ann (Mengel) Neitzel. She married Robert Wells on October 21, 1977 at 1st Congregational Church in Wisconsin Rapids. Mary Ann was employed as a secretary at FF Mengel Gravel Pit for many years.

Mary Ann enjoyed painting, listening to music, her twice yearly vacations to Florida, pontoon rides to Clear Water Harbor, was an avid Green Bay Packers Fan and had a true love for the Chain O' Lakes. She enjoyed living by the water and spending time with her art group her friends and caring for her cats - Buster and Spooky. Mary Ann was a member of the WAUP Board 99.1 in Waupaca, Wega Arts Board and the Blue Stocking Club of Waupaca. She was a member and past president of the Waupaca Chain O' Lakes Property Board and enjoyed collecting antiques and Chain O' Lakes memorabilia. She loved watching the sunrise every day and boat rides with her husband Bob after work. Everybody dies, but not everybody truly lives. Mary Ann lived, we can be sure of that.

She is survived by her husband Robert Wells, niece Jessica Neitzel, father in law Robert (June) Wells, sisters-in-law: Robyn (Howie) Jubeck, Kim (Paul) Mortensen and Amy (Jon) Steinmetz.

Mary Ann was preceded in death by her parents Donald and Ann Neitzel and her brother Tom Neitzel.

Memorials may be designated to Wega Arts.org; WAUP 99.1, C/O Community 1st Credit Union 1006 Royalton Street, Waupaca, WI 54981 or The Lost Companion of Saxville, WI. The Wells family extends a special thanks Theda Care of Appleton and Neenah for the great effort and care given to Mary Ann.





Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Ritchay Funeral Home
1950 12TH ST SOUTH
Wisconsin Rapids, WI 54495-0847
(715) 423-1414
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Ritchay Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved