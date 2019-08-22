|
Mary Beth Schmidt
Wisconsin Rapids - Mary Beth Schmidt, age 66, of Wisconsin Rapids, went to be in the loving arms of her Lord on Monday, August 19, 2019 after a courageous battle with cancer, surrounded by her loving family.
Services will be at 11:00 A.M. on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at St. Alexander's Catholic Church in Port Edwards. Father John Swing will officiate. Burial will take place at Port Edwards Municipal Cemetery. Family and friends will gather to share loving memories of Mary Beth on Friday, August 23, 2019 at Herman-Taylor Funeral Home from 4:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. and again on Saturday, August 24, 2019 beginning at 10:00 A.M. until the time of the funeral at St. Alexander Catholic Church.
Mary Beth was born May 26, 1953 in Milwaukee, WI to Alfred and Mildred (Opat) Dobson. She married the love of her life, Ken Schmidt, on September 8, 1979 at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church in St. Francis, WI. They were blessed with nearly 40 years of wonderful memories together. Mary Beth was literally a world traveler, having travelled to many places, especially: Europe, Alaska, the Panama Canal, Hong Kong, the Philippines, and Vietnam. She just wasn't your ordinary tourist; she could tell you many fascinating details about each place.
Mary Beth was a creative, dedicated teacher who loved all her students, especially the challenging ones. She impacted students in any role she was given, including as a long-term substitute teacher in Arizona, where students would ask "When are you coming back Mrs. Schmidt?". Mary Beth was talented at creating beautiful flower gardens, and generally loved the outdoors, including mowing the grass.
Mary Beth is survived by her loving husband, Ken; her brother, Bill (Arlene) Dobson; her sister-in-law, Judy (Ron) Ross); her nieces and nephews: Andrew (Kari Jo) Dobson, Rebecca (Nick) MacCudden, Joseph (Lynn) Schmidt, and James Schmidt; her great nieces and nephews: Will MacCudden, Reagan MacCudden, Isabel Jones, Olivia Dobson, Jackson Schmidt, and Jasmine Schmidt; Mary Beth is further survived by many loving and caring friends. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her father-in-law and mother-in-law, Richard and Eleanor Schmidt; her brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Ronald and Helen Schmidt; and her brother-in-law, Ronald Moxon.
We would like to express our appreciation to the professional and compassionate team at the Aspirus Cancer Center in Wisconsin Rapids. Also, a special thank you to all our loving family and friends for their support over the last 15 months. Finally, we would like to acknowledge the wonderful people at St. Alexander's Catholic Church, thank you for everything you have done for us.
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune on Aug. 22, 2019