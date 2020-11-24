1/1
Mary E. Canfield
Mary E. Canfield

Mary E. Canfield was born May 22, 1911, in Claremore, OK; the daughter of Edward and Veta (Elmore) Holloway. She attended NE Missouri State Teachers College in Kirksville and belonged to Phi Kappa Sigma. Mary married Elmer Canfield on May 2, 1937; he preceded her in death October 18, 1992. She served as Deputy Recorder of Adair County Missouri. Mary worked as a receptionist and bookkeeper at various hospitals in states which they lived including Allen and Schoitz. She loved crafting and belonged to many organizations, Amaranth, Daughters of the American Revolution, White Shrine, Eastern Star, Beauceant, Daughters of the Nile and Rebekahs, which she held state and national officer positions.

Mary passed away on November 23, 2020, at Pinnacle Specialty Care at the age of 109. She is preceded in death by her parents; husband; a daughter Betty Sadd and three brothers: Rex, Herschel and Ernest Holloway. Mary is survived by her son Jim (Pat) Canfield of Wisconsin Rapids, WI; five grandchildren: Dana (Larry) White, Randy (Beth) Sadd, Tamie (Chris) Goodwin, Alissa (Scott) Santoski and Andy (Jessica) Pagel and 15 great-grandchildren; 12 great-great-grandchildren and one great-great-great-grandchild.

Visitation will be at Parrott & Wood, 965 Home Plaza on Sunday, November 29 from 2:00 to 4:00 pm.15 people are limited inside the funeral home and masks are required.

Services will be at Parrott & Wood, 965 Home Plaza on Monday, November 30 at 11:00 am

Burial will be at Garden of Memories.

Parrott & Wood is handling arrangements 319-232-3235. Condolences may be left at www.parrottandwood.com




Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from Nov. 24 to Nov. 28, 2020.
