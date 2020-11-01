1/1
Mary F. Greeneway
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary F. Greeneway

Wisconsin Rapids - Mary Frances (nee Nelson) Greeneway, age 82, of Wisconsin Rapids, passed away on Saturday, October 31, 2020 at Aspirus Riverview Hospital.

Visitation will be held at Herman-Taylor Funeral Home, Wisconsin Rapids, from 9:00-11:00 A.M. on Wednesday, November 4. Funeral services will immediately follow at 11:00 A.M., with burial at Restlawn Memorial Park Cemetery.

Mary was born March 31, 1938 in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin to Carl and Irene (nee Robinson) Nelson, and was the fourth of ten children. She graduated from Auburndale High School in 1956. She was united in marriage to Howard Greeneway on May 4, 1957 at Faith Reformed Church in Wisconsin Rapids.

Her favorite past times were camping, boating, cooking, Swedish weaving, and spending time with family and friends. She and Howard enjoyed many happy winters in Florida. She was an active member of Faith Reformed Church for 63 years.

Mary is survived by Howard, her husband of 63 years, and their five children: Kathy (Brad) Bruner, Dean (Stephanie) Greeneway, David (Linda) Greeneway, Dawn (Karl) Knuteson, and Karl (Gena) Greeneway; grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She is further survived by siblings: Betty Strobel, Doris (Melvin) Ott, Jean Sparks, Dennis (Penny) Nelson, and Karen (Brian "Tex") Barclay; in-laws: Roger (friend Shelly Anderson) Greeneway, Judy (Bill) Haas, and Marica Greeneway; and many nieces, nephews, and friends. She was predeceased by two brothers (Dwain Nelson and Larry Nelson) and two sisters (Marlene Baumbach and Joyce Snyder). She will be dearly missed.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be designated to Faith Reformed Church or the South Wood County Humane Society in Mary's name.





Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from Nov. 1 to Nov. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Herman-Taylor Funeral Home and Cremation Center
2201 Chestnut Street
Wisconsin Rapids, WI 54494
(715) 423-5460
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Herman-Taylor Funeral Home and Cremation Center

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved