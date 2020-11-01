Mary F. GreenewayWisconsin Rapids - Mary Frances (nee Nelson) Greeneway, age 82, of Wisconsin Rapids, passed away on Saturday, October 31, 2020 at Aspirus Riverview Hospital.Visitation will be held at Herman-Taylor Funeral Home, Wisconsin Rapids, from 9:00-11:00 A.M. on Wednesday, November 4. Funeral services will immediately follow at 11:00 A.M., with burial at Restlawn Memorial Park Cemetery.Mary was born March 31, 1938 in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin to Carl and Irene (nee Robinson) Nelson, and was the fourth of ten children. She graduated from Auburndale High School in 1956. She was united in marriage to Howard Greeneway on May 4, 1957 at Faith Reformed Church in Wisconsin Rapids.Her favorite past times were camping, boating, cooking, Swedish weaving, and spending time with family and friends. She and Howard enjoyed many happy winters in Florida. She was an active member of Faith Reformed Church for 63 years.Mary is survived by Howard, her husband of 63 years, and their five children: Kathy (Brad) Bruner, Dean (Stephanie) Greeneway, David (Linda) Greeneway, Dawn (Karl) Knuteson, and Karl (Gena) Greeneway; grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She is further survived by siblings: Betty Strobel, Doris (Melvin) Ott, Jean Sparks, Dennis (Penny) Nelson, and Karen (Brian "Tex") Barclay; in-laws: Roger (friend Shelly Anderson) Greeneway, Judy (Bill) Haas, and Marica Greeneway; and many nieces, nephews, and friends. She was predeceased by two brothers (Dwain Nelson and Larry Nelson) and two sisters (Marlene Baumbach and Joyce Snyder). She will be dearly missed.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be designated to Faith Reformed Church or the South Wood County Humane Society in Mary's name.