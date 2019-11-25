|
Mary Jane Bennett
Wisconsin Rapids - Mary Jane Bennett, age 90, of Wisconsin Rapids, went to Heaven to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at Our House Senior Living.
Services will be at 11:00 A.M. on Friday, November 29, 2019 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Port Edwards, WI. Rev. Kevin Ader will officiate. Burial will take place at Forest Hill Cemetery. Visitation for family and friends will begin at 9:00 A.M. on Friday, November 29, 2019 at the church. Herman-Taylor Funeral Home is honored to be assisting the Bennett Family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.taylorfuneralhome.net.
Mary Jane was born January 22, 1929 in Spencer, WI to Walter and Bertha (Koch) Fischer. She married the love of her life, Irving "Chuck" Bennett, on June 4, 1949 in Spencer, WI. They were blessed with 57 years of wonderful memories together, until his passing on September 28, 2006. They owned and operated Bennett Cranberry Company, Inc. until their retirement in August of 1993. Upon their retirement, they moved to Minocqua, WI and Miramar Beach, FL.
Mary Jane was an active member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Port Edwards, WI where she served in many capacities. She was a member of Bull's Eye Country Club, the Riverview Hospital Auxiliary, the Cranmoor Garden Club, the Cranmoor Homemakers, and was the past treasurer of the Wisconsin Growers Association. Mary Jane enjoyed playing bridge, gardening, and travelling with supporters of Concordia College.
Mary Jane is survived by her children: Deborah Rohr, Michael (Joanne) Bennett, Rebecca Bennett, and Randall (Cheryl) Bennett; her grandchildren: Michael Rohr, Chris Rohr, Asa Bennett, Jaimie Bennett, Candace Sabo, Clint Sabo, Ruth (Jeremy) Kammler, Erik Bennett, and Ben Bennett; her great-grandchildren: Anthony Rohr, Adreana Rohr, Korbin Bennett, Lily Bennett, Ruby Allen, and Christopher Bennett; she is further survived by her sister, Geraldine. In addition to her parents and husband, Mary Jane is preceded in death by her daughter, Susan Jane; her brothers: Raymond, Donald, and Richard; and her sisters: Ruth, Violet, Florence, and Darlene. She is further preceded in death by her great-granddaughter, Amelia Bennett.
Memorials may be given in Mary Jane's name to the Incourage Foundation, the Bethesda Home, or the .
The family would like to thank the staffs of Our House Senior Living on 12th Street and Heartland Hospice for their dedication and wonderful care shown to our dear mother.
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from Nov. 25 to Nov. 27, 2019