Mary L. Plawman
Wisconsin Rapids - Mary L. Plawman, age 71, of Wisconsin Rapids, passed away Saturday, February 15, 2020 at Edenbrook of Wisconsin Rapids.
Services will be 1:00 P.M. on Thursday, February 20, 2020 at Herman-Taylor Funeral Home in Wisconsin Rapids. Burial will be at Restlawn Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11:00 A.M. until the time of service on Thursday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be expressed at www.taylorfuneralhome.net.
Mary was born on August 5, 1948 to Jesse and Lorraine (Hanneman) Leiser in Wisconsin Rapids. She was united in marriage to Russell Plawman on September 29, 1967 at St. Luke's Lutheran Church in Wisconsin Rapids. They were blessed with 52 years of marriage.
Mary and Russ travelled extensively throughout the United States, including a visit to the National Football League Hall of Fame in Canton, OH. Mary was always happy to spend time with her family, she especially found pleasure in feeding them her special shrimp salad, potato salad, and barbeques. Mary is loved and will be deeply missed.
Mary worked at the front desk at the YMCA for many years. She was a talented crafter and was creative at sewing, scrapbooking, and flower gardening. Mary enjoyed watching the Packers, Brewers, and NASCAR racing, especially Harry Gant back in the day.
Mary is survived by her husband, Russ; her two children: Scott (Aline) Plawman and Chris (Kathy) Plawman; her five grandchildren: Amanda, Nathan, Jesse, Jordan, and Dalla; her two brothers; Dennis (Jo) Leiser and Ronald (Sharon) Leiser; she is further survived by many nieces and nephews. Mary is preceded in death by her parents.
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from Feb. 17 to Feb. 19, 2020