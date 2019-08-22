|
Mary Lou Martinez
Nekoosa - Mary Lou Martinez age 66 of Nekoosa died Sunday August 11, 2019 at her home.
There will be no service or visitation. Feldner/Ritchay Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Mary was born September 29, 1952 in Adams to Howard and Betty Jane (Lumby) Pillsbury. She was a homemaker. Mary enjoyed spending time with her family and listening to music on her favorite Christian radio station.
She is survived by four daughters; Tammy Ladwig, Joanna Pillsbury, Angela (Todd) Davis and Jane Martinez; 15 grandchildren; three great grandchildren; one brother Larry (Pearl) Pillsbury and one sister Donna Noe.
She was preceded in death by her father and two brothers Howard and Kenny.
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune on Aug. 22, 2019