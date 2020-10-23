Mary M. FalkavageMary M. Falkavage (nee Groenert) passed away peacefully with family at her side on October 20, 2020, at Kirkland Crossing Senior Community in Pewaukee, WI. She was 83.Mary was born July 20, 1937, in Stevens Point, WI. She attended P.J. Jacobs High School and graduated in 1955. She married her dear husband, Clifford, in 1959, and they had four children. The family moved to Wisconsin Rapids in 1976. Mary rejoined the workforce and loved being a teller at Community State Bank (later Wood County National Bank) from 1980-1997. Mary and Cliff escaped the snowy Wisconsin winters by moving to Bella Vista, AR in 1997. They lived there until Cliff's passing in 2015, when Mary relocated to Pewaukee.Mary spent her life putting smiles in the lives of those she touched. Whether playing with her grandchildren, crafting clothes for her children, grandchildren, or Barbie and American Girl dolls, helping people with alterations or reweaving, sending beautiful, handmade greeting cards to friends and relatives, singing in the church choir or in her Sweet Adeline's quartet, or visiting with friends, be they old or new, people always commented on how she added happiness to their day. Although, some of her Scrabble opponents may disagree--her competitive side appeared when the Scrabble board came out!She will be dearly missed by many, especially her children, Nancy (Mike) Brundidge, Delafield, WI; Tom (Jennifer), Sanger, TX; Ellen Cline, Shawnee, KS; and Chris, Iowa Falls, IA; grandchildren Erik (Freja Hagemann) Brundidge, Chicago; Melissa (Nick) Giovanni, Kenosha, WI; Ashley (Dustin) Bailey and Joshua Falkavage, Sanger, TX. Mary is further survived by her brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Jim and Marian Falk, Stevens Point, WI, many nieces, nephews, and dear friends. She was preceded in death by her husband and sisters, Jane, and Jacqueline.Mary's family would like to express their deep appreciation to the caregivers and staff at Kirkland Crossings and Brighton Hospice for their kindness, compassion, and loving care.A private graveside service will be held in Stevens Point. If desired, memorials may be made to the Kirkland Crossing Employee Appreciation Fund.