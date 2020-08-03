Mary M. Pongratz
Marshfield - Mary M. Pongratz, our sweet wife and mother, 87, Marshfield, passed away on Saturday, August 1, 2020 at Marshfield medical Center.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, August 8, 2020 at St. Kilian's Catholic Church, Blenker, with Rev. Murali Anand officiating. Burial will be in the parish cemetery. A visitation will be from 4:00 pm until 6:00 pm on Friday at Rembs Funeral Home, Marshfield and on Saturday from 10:00 am until service time at St. Kilian's Church. A Parish Council of Catholic Women rosary service will be at 4:00 pm on Friday at the funeral home.
Mary was born on May 21, 1933 in Auburndale, to Wenzel and Clementine (Weiler) Schill. She was a graduate of Auburndale High School where she participated as a cheer leader. She spoke fondly of her childhood growing up on the family farm in Auburndale.
She was united in marriage to the love of her life, Harvey R. Pongratz on August 7, 1951 at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Auburndale. Mary's life was filled with the joy of oldtime music through her marriage to Harvey of nearly 69 years.
She is lovingly survived by her husband, Harvey, and their 4 daughters, Judy (Jim) Mancl of Omaha, NE, Jo Pongratz and Barb (Bruce) Meador, all of Palm Springs, CA, and Mary Schreiner of Baraboo. She is also survived by 4 grandchildren, Tammy (Sam) Marsh, Brian (Diana) Mancl, Gari Lynn Jessick and Samantha Schreiner and 7 great grandchildren. She is further survived by brothers, Matt and Jerome Schill and a sister, Catherine Bathke.
She was preceded in death by her parents, 3 brothers and 2 sisters.
Memorials may be designated in Mary's name to the American Cancer Society
