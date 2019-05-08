Mary Saylor



Wisconsin Rapids - Mary Ann Saylor, age 69, of Wisconsin Rapids, Wisconsin, passed away Sunday, May 5, 2019 at House of the Dove in Marshfield, Wisconsin due to complications from COPD.



Memorial services for Mary will be held at 10:30 on Thursday, May 9, 2019 at Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Wisconsin Rapids. Rev. Robert Schaller will officiate the service. The family will greet relatives and friends on Thursday morning at the church from 9:30 AM - 10:30 AM. Burial will follow the service at Riverside Cemetery in Nekoosa, Wisconsin.



Mary was born June 30, 1949 in Marshfield, Wisconsin to the late Gordon and Loretta (Jozwiak) Schwantes. She graduated from high school in 1968 and would go on to work at McCain Foods and as a bar tender for various local establishments, retiring in 2004. She married Leslie Saylor on November 8, 1996 in Wisconsin Rapids. He preceded her in death on September 17, 2015.



Mary enjoyed refinishing and upholstering furniture, crocheting and going to rummage sales.



She is survived by her sons Michael (Lisa) Hamilton of Bancroft, WI, Patrick (Lynda) Hamilton of Springboro, PA. and Jeffrey Hamilton of Marshfield, WI; grandchildren Erika (Zach) Holsted, Kimberly (Troy) Bier, Tommy Hamilton and David Hamilton; great-grandchild Ethan Holsted; step-children Carl (Cindy) Saylor and Kristen Saylor; step-grandchildren Alexa and Evan Groz, Emma, Bret and Megan Mckeel; sister Dorothy (Marlo) Thompson; nieces Julie Bowen and her son Codie Bowen and Lori Linzmeier.



Mary was preceded in death by her husband Leslie, parents, sister Linda Lietzke and beloved dog Holly.



Ritchay Funeral Home in Wisconsin Rapids is assisting the family with arrangements. Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune on May 8, 2019