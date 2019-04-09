Services
Brainard Funeral Home and Cremation Center
5712 Memorial Court
Weston, WI 54476
715-845-5525
Graveside service
Wednesday, Apr. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
Calvary Cemetery,
631 Spring Street
Wisconsin Rapids, WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Schwala
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Schwala


1937 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Mary Schwala Obituary
Mary Schwala

Wausau - Mary C. Schwala, 81, of Wausau, died Thursday, April 4, 2019, at Mount View Care Center.

Mary was born on April 13, 1937 in Marinette, WI, to the late Adolph and Georgina (McDowell) Schwala.

Mary was very artistic and enjoyed painting as well as creating images with stained glass. She was well-read, really enjoying Eastern Philosophy. To relax, Mary would head out to the garden and tend to her flowers or sit inside and listen to classical music.

Mary is survived by her four children; Elizabeth Pavloski-Simonson, Butch Pavloski, and Thomas Paul (Eileen Vaughn) Pavloski, and Scott Pavloski; six grandchildren, Gwen, Alicia, Christopher, Mary, Jesse, and Kyle; eleven great-grandchildren; her sister, Ruth VanHaren; and niece and nephew, Tracy and Greg. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Debra A. Hamilton.

A graveside family service will be held at 11:00a.m. on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at Calvary Cemetery, 631 Spring Street, Wisconsin Rapids, WI 54494.

Brainard Funeral Home - Everest Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be given at www.brainardfuneral.com
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune on Apr. 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Brainard Funeral Home and Cremation Center
Download Now