Mary Schwala
Wausau - Mary C. Schwala, 81, of Wausau, died Thursday, April 4, 2019, at Mount View Care Center.
Mary was born on April 13, 1937 in Marinette, WI, to the late Adolph and Georgina (McDowell) Schwala.
Mary was very artistic and enjoyed painting as well as creating images with stained glass. She was well-read, really enjoying Eastern Philosophy. To relax, Mary would head out to the garden and tend to her flowers or sit inside and listen to classical music.
Mary is survived by her four children; Elizabeth Pavloski-Simonson, Butch Pavloski, and Thomas Paul (Eileen Vaughn) Pavloski, and Scott Pavloski; six grandchildren, Gwen, Alicia, Christopher, Mary, Jesse, and Kyle; eleven great-grandchildren; her sister, Ruth VanHaren; and niece and nephew, Tracy and Greg. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Debra A. Hamilton.
A graveside family service will be held at 11:00a.m. on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at Calvary Cemetery, 631 Spring Street, Wisconsin Rapids, WI 54494.
Brainard Funeral Home - Everest Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be given at www.brainardfuneral.com
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune on Apr. 9, 2019