Matthew J SmithWisconsin Rapids - Matthew J. Smith, age 48, of Wisconsin Rapids, passed away on Friday, October 23, 2020 at his residence.Memorial services for Matthew will be held at 1:00 PM on Friday, October 30, 2020 at Ritchay Funeral Home in Wisconsin Rapids. Rev. Valentine Joseph will officiate the service. The family will greet relatives and friends on Friday at the funeral home from 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM. Burial will be held at Calvary Cemetery in Wisconsin Rapids.Matthew was born on August 14, 1972 in Stevens Point, Wisconsin to William and Nancy (Kniprath) Smith. He was employed locally at Carquest, was a truck driver for various companies, Schreiber Foods and most recently was a manager for Trade Show Logistics and Control. Matthew married Jamie Johnson in September of 2006 in Wisconsin Rapids.Matthew was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting and fishing. He was actively involved in the Sons of the American Legion and loved being a part of the Wednesday Bass Fishing League. Matthew took an interest and was willing to help with anything concerning our nation's veterans. His favorite thing to do was spending time up north in Phillips or Iron River, MI with his daughter McKena.Matthew is survived by his parents William and Nancy Smith, daughter McKena Smith, sister Jennifer (Gene) Jacobs, nieces and nephew Tori, Lauren and Marcus Jacobs, step-daughter Bailey Emery and former spouse Jamie Smith.He was preceded in death by his grandparents, numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and close friends.Matthew's family will hold another celebration of life at a later date which will include a luncheon and time of fellowship.Ritchay Funeral Home in Wisconsin Rapids is assisting the family with arrangements.