1/1
Matthew J. Smith
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Matthew's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Matthew J Smith

Wisconsin Rapids - Matthew J. Smith, age 48, of Wisconsin Rapids, passed away on Friday, October 23, 2020 at his residence.

Memorial services for Matthew will be held at 1:00 PM on Friday, October 30, 2020 at Ritchay Funeral Home in Wisconsin Rapids. Rev. Valentine Joseph will officiate the service. The family will greet relatives and friends on Friday at the funeral home from 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM. Burial will be held at Calvary Cemetery in Wisconsin Rapids.

Matthew was born on August 14, 1972 in Stevens Point, Wisconsin to William and Nancy (Kniprath) Smith. He was employed locally at Carquest, was a truck driver for various companies, Schreiber Foods and most recently was a manager for Trade Show Logistics and Control. Matthew married Jamie Johnson in September of 2006 in Wisconsin Rapids.

Matthew was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting and fishing. He was actively involved in the Sons of the American Legion and loved being a part of the Wednesday Bass Fishing League. Matthew took an interest and was willing to help with anything concerning our nation's veterans. His favorite thing to do was spending time up north in Phillips or Iron River, MI with his daughter McKena.

Matthew is survived by his parents William and Nancy Smith, daughter McKena Smith, sister Jennifer (Gene) Jacobs, nieces and nephew Tori, Lauren and Marcus Jacobs, step-daughter Bailey Emery and former spouse Jamie Smith.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and close friends.

Matthew's family will hold another celebration of life at a later date which will include a luncheon and time of fellowship.

Ritchay Funeral Home in Wisconsin Rapids is assisting the family with arrangements.





Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Ritchay Funeral Home
1950 12TH ST SOUTH
Wisconsin Rapids, WI 54495-0847
(715) 423-1414
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Ritchay Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved