Maxine "Mickie" Nelson Clark
Annapolis, MD - Maxine "Mickie" Nelson Clark, 97, a 15-year resident of Annapolis, MD, and previously of Temple Hills, MD, died on July 12, 2020, at her home. Born September 9, 1922, in Warroad, MN to the late Elmer and Clara Nelson, she graduated from Lincoln High School in Wisconsin Rapids, WI. Mickie worked as a wholesale distributor during WWII and, after her children graduated, she became a business teacher at Oxon Hill High School. In 1994, Mickie received a "Woman of Distinction Award" from the U.S. Air Force. She was an active member of Andrews Air Force Base Chapel 2 for over 40 years and served as a volunteer in the Chaplain's office at the base's hospital at the same time. Mickie had a passion for volunteering. In addition to the Chaplain's office, she volunteered at the American Red Cross for over 50 years, worked in the kitchen at So Others Might Eat (SOME), visited veterans at the Old Soldiers' Home, and brought Christmas treats to active duty soldiers on Christmas Eve. Mickie was preceded in death by her devoted husband of 64-years, Lt. Col. W.W. Clark, Jr. who died in 2008; and two siblings. She is survived by three children, William W. Clark, III of Hillsborough, NC, Linda L. Clark of Annapolis, MD, and Elaine C. Aarsand of Annapolis, MD; two grandchildren, William W. Clark, IV of Fairfax Station, VA and Susan M. Clark of Albuquerque, NM; and two great-grandchildren. A graveside service will be held at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to SOME, 71 O St., NW, Washington, DC 20001 (some.org
) or The Michael J. Fox Foundation
for Parkinson's Disease, P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741 (michaeljfox.org/donate
). An online guestbook is available at: KalasFuneralHomes.com