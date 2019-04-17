|
Melva Jean Hartshorne
Lincoln - Melva Jean Hartshorne, 90, of Lincoln, passed away on April 11, 2019. Born on October 18, 1928 to Raymond and Blanche (Callam) Slater in Pawnee City, Nebraska.
Melva enjoyed everything about cooking. She was so interested in it, she worked most of her life as a cook, bartender, waitress, catering, etc. She enjoyed all kinds of needlework in her spare time as well as a game of golf with her husband, Alan while they lived on a golf course in both Wisconsin and Florida.
Family members include her daughter, Gwendolyn Meister and husband, Bill Behmer, Lincoln; Son, Melvyn and wife, Margie Meister, Las Vegas, Nevada; Step-daughter, Deborah Meister, Hillsville, Virginia; Sisters, Arlene and husband, Phil Tyler; Doreen Johnson; Waunita McKnight; Brother, John and wife, Cathi Slater; 3 grandchildren, 2 step grandchildren and many numerous extended family and friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Alan; brother, Robert Slater; sister, Ione Richardson.
Services will be held at a later date. Condolences may be left online at roperandsons.com
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune on Apr. 17, 2019