Melvin Kuehl, age 81, of Eagle River, WI died Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at his residence.
Funeral Services are 1:30 PM Saturday, December 7, 2019 at Ritchay Funeral Home in Wisconsin Rapids, WI. Rev. Stephen Steinmetz will officiate. Visitation will be held at Ritchay Funeral Home on Saturday from 12:00 PM until the time of services. Burial in Forest Hill Cemetery, Wisconsin Rapids, WI.
Melvin was born September 9, 1938 in Sigel, WI to Theresa and George Kuehl. He married June Kauss and they were married for 58 years. Melvin enjoyed fishing, hunting and loved sports, including the Green Bay Packers and Milwaukee Brewers.
Melvin is survived by his wife, June; three sisters, Shirley Jacobon, Patti (Marvin) Nieman and Carol Hansen; two brothers, Lester (Karen) Kuehl and Marvin (Janet) Kuehl; brothers-in-law, John Cain and Sylvester (Barbara) Mancel; sisters-in-law, Alyce Kauss, Diane (Richard) Bloomer and Nell Kauss. Melvin is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.
Melvin was preceded in death by his parents; in-laws, Martha and Albert Kauss; brother, Orville Kuehl; sisters, Ethel, Lorraine, Violet and Evelyn; in-laws, Jack, Floyd, Harold, Delmore, Merlin and Roger; sister-in-law, Kathy; nieces, Wanda and Colleen; nephew, Jason; and grand-nephew, Justin
Rest in peace my hunter and fisherman.
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from Dec. 3 to Dec. 5, 2019