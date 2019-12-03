Services
Ritchay Funeral Home
1950 12TH ST SOUTH
Wisconsin Rapids, WI 54495-0847
(715) 423-1414
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:30 PM
Ritchay Funeral Home
1950 12TH ST SOUTH
Wisconsin Rapids, WI 54495-0847
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
1:30 PM
Ritchay Funeral Home
1950 12TH ST SOUTH
Wisconsin Rapids, WI 54495-0847
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Melvin Kuehl
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Melvin D. Kuehl


1938 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Melvin D. Kuehl Obituary
Melvin Kuehl, age 81, of Eagle River, WI died Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at his residence.

Funeral Services are 1:30 PM Saturday, December 7, 2019 at Ritchay Funeral Home in Wisconsin Rapids, WI. Rev. Stephen Steinmetz will officiate. Visitation will be held at Ritchay Funeral Home on Saturday from 12:00 PM until the time of services. Burial in Forest Hill Cemetery, Wisconsin Rapids, WI.

Melvin was born September 9, 1938 in Sigel, WI to Theresa and George Kuehl. He married June Kauss and they were married for 58 years. Melvin enjoyed fishing, hunting and loved sports, including the Green Bay Packers and Milwaukee Brewers.

Melvin is survived by his wife, June; three sisters, Shirley Jacobon, Patti (Marvin) Nieman and Carol Hansen; two brothers, Lester (Karen) Kuehl and Marvin (Janet) Kuehl; brothers-in-law, John Cain and Sylvester (Barbara) Mancel; sisters-in-law, Alyce Kauss, Diane (Richard) Bloomer and Nell Kauss. Melvin is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.

Melvin was preceded in death by his parents; in-laws, Martha and Albert Kauss; brother, Orville Kuehl; sisters, Ethel, Lorraine, Violet and Evelyn; in-laws, Jack, Floyd, Harold, Delmore, Merlin and Roger; sister-in-law, Kathy; nieces, Wanda and Colleen; nephew, Jason; and grand-nephew, Justin

Rest in peace my hunter and fisherman.
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from Dec. 3 to Dec. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Melvin's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Ritchay Funeral Home
Download Now