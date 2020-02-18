|
Merita Schneider
Wisconsin Rapids - Merita E. Schneider, age 85, of Wisconsin Rapids, passed away Sunday, February 16, 2020 at Cranberry Court Assisted Living in Wisconsin Rapids.
Services will be at 11:00 A.M. on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at Port Edwards United Methodist Church. Rev. David Guse will officiate. Visitation for relatives and friends will be from 9:00 A.M. until the time of service on Tuesday at the church. Interment will be at Port Edwards Municipal Cemetery.
Merita was born on October 1, 1934 in Milladore, WI to Arthur and Bessie (Sommerfield) Cooper. She married Joseph Schneider on August 30, 1952 at Port Edwards United Methodist Church. He preceded her in death on July 8, 2008.
Merita was a devoted homemaker who took great joy in caring for her family and raising her children, while also working part time at Don's Superfoods in Port Edwards.
She was an avid bowler and participated in several national tournaments. Merita loved to golf and belonged to many women's leagues in the area. She spent a lot of time camping, beginning with just an old tent with her husband and three little ones, and upgrading to a fifth wheel style camper later in life. She also enjoyed playing bingo, going to the casino, and Brewers baseball.
She was a faithful member of Port Edwards United Methodist Church and its Evening Circle.
Merita is survived by two sons: Joe (Valerie) Schneider Jr. of Tomahawk, WI and Jim (Gerri) Schneider of Cable, WI; daughter, Cindy Eberhardt of Wisconsin Rapids; grandchildren: Jamie (Sean) Murphy, Matt (Aryn) Schneider and Kacie (Nick) Marth; great-grandchildren: Jack Murphy and Lane Marth; step-great-grandson, Blayke Lecy; and two sisters: Shirley (Fran) Eron of Wisconsin Rapids and Carol Schneider of Wisconsin Rapids. She is preceded in death by her parents; husband Joe; sisters: Pearl, Clara, Florence and Ethel; and brothers: Clifford, John, George and Al; and son-in-law, Gary Eberhardt.
Herman-Taylor Funeral Home is honored to be assisting the Schneider family.
Merita's family would like to thank all the caregivers at Cranberry Court Assisted Living and Heartland Hospice for the fantastic care they provided.
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from Feb. 18 to Feb. 20, 2020