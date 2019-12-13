|
|
Merl T. Tucker
Wisconsin Rapids - Merl T. Tucker, age 77, of Wisconsin Rapids, Wisconsin, passed away on Thursday, December 12, 2019 at his residence.
Funeral services for Merl will be held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at Ritchay Funeral Home in Wisconsin Rapids. Rev. Robert Schaller will officiate the service. The family will greet relatives and friends on Tuesday morning at the funeral home from 9:00 AM - 11:00 AM.
A complete obituary will appear in Monday's edition of the Daily Tribune.
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from Dec. 13 to Dec. 14, 2019