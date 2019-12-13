|
|
Merl "Tom" Tucker
Town of Saratoga - Merl "Tom" Tucker, 77, of Saratoga Twp., passed away at home on December 11, 2019.
Born in LaPorte, Indiana to Clifford and Orpha (Fetrow) Tucker, he graduated from Kouts High School where he was a leader in 4H and FFA and excelled in baseball, basketball, cross country and track. He served our country honorably as a member of the US Army, 82nd Airborne Div. from 1962-1964. He worked for Graber Mfg in Middleton, WI, and other national companies, as a metal fabrication manufacturing engineer. He moved to Wisconsin Rapids in 1986 where he owned and operated TT's Small Engine Repair and Roto-Duct Duct Cleaning Service until he semi-retired in 2004. He also designed, sold and installed corn furnaces in the area. He farmed, seasonally, until Nov 12, 2019.
Tom is survived by his wife, Brenda (Altman), beloved Border Collie, Sassy, daughter Christa (Larry) Jacobs, son Thomas, sisters Jean Tucker and Beverly (John) Pfister, grandchildren Ryan Tucker and Alyshia Luccki, and two great-grandchildren, Lainey and Ayden Butler. Also surviving are his aunt, Bonnie Lautzenhiser, many cousins, especially Lavern Beecher and T. Ray Clinton, many much loved nieces and nephews, brothers-in-law Sonny (late Theresa) Altman and Barry (Maripat) Altman and sister-in-law Lori (Dave) Schuld. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Warren (Linda) Tucker and sister Joyce (George) Cavaliere, nephew Warren Tucker, Jr., parents-in-law Killian and Mildred Altman and brother-in-law Allen Altman.
Tom was not one to sit still, was hard-working, and a good friend and neighbor. He had a gift for bestowing nicknames on friends and family. He enjoyed tinkering with machines, gardening, golf, nature and the peacefulness of the woods.
The family extends gratitude to the doctors, nurses and caregivers from the Wm Middleton VA Hospital in Madison, Aspirus Home Hospice and Healthcare and Fr. Schaller from SS Peter and Paul Catholic Church for his ministry and kindness.
Services will be held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at S.S. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Wisconsin Rapids. (Please note- Location of service has been changed.) Rev. Robert Schaller will officiate the service. The family will greet relatives and friends on Tuesday morning at the church from 9:00 AM - 11:00 AM.
In lieu of flowers, please honor Tom by being a good neighbor to those around you, or by remembering our Veterans and children in need. Donations may be made to Wm Middleton VA Hospital, Community Relations Service (135), 2500 Overlook Terrace, Madison, WI 53705 or the Ronald McDonald House Charities in Greater Cincinnati, 341 Erkenbrecher Avenue, Cincinnati, OH 45229.
Ritchay Funeral Home in Wisconsin Rapids is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from Dec. 13 to Dec. 16, 2019