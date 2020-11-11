1/1
Michael A. "Mike" Tauschek
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Michael "Mike" A. Tauschek

Auburndale - Michael "Mike" A. Tauschek, 61, Auburndale, passed away on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at his home.

No formal services will be held at this time.

Michael was born on February 4, 1959 in Marshfield to Ervin and Lillian (Hardies) Tauschek.

He was employed as an electrician at Consolidated Papers in Wisconsin Rapids.

He is survived by his brother, Dennis Tauschek of Hemet, CA, and sisters, Diane (Butch) Trickle of Wisconsin Rapids, and Jean (David) Ebrahimoun of Saratoga, CA. He is further survived by his nieces, nephews, and great-nieces.

Condolences may be sent online at www.rembsfh.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from Nov. 11 to Nov. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Rembs Funeral Home
300 South Oak Avenue
Marshfield, WI 54449
(715) 387-1242
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Rembs Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved