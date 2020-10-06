Michael D. ErnstWisconsin Rapids - Michael D. Ernst, age 61, of Wisconsin Rapids, Wisconsin, passed away on Sunday, October 4, 2020 at his residence.Memorial services for Mike will be held at 11:00 AM on Monday, October 12, 2020 at Ritchay Funeral Home in Wisconsin Rapids. Rev. Janusz Kowalski will officiate the service. The family will greet relatives and friends on Monday morning at the funeral home from 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM.Mike was born on June 18, 1959 in Fond du Lac, Wisconsin to the late David and Scarlet (Schallock) Ernst. He worked as a truck driver and in various other roles for Mortensen Brothers for the past seven years. He married Kathleen J. Ticknor on September 6, 1996 in Wisconsin Rapids.Mike was a motorcycle enthusiast who enjoyed riding and recently began restoring a '77 Harley Davidson. He also enjoyed classic cars and was a hard worker who got along with everybody.Mike is survived by his wife Kathy, children Raymond Ernst and Julia Ernst, Mike (Julie) Ernst Jr, Danny Ernst and Jerod Ernst, grandson Kim Clayton and five other grandchildren; brothers Allen, Jeff, Terry Ernst and Todd Ernst. He is further survived by many extended family members and friends.He was preceded in death by his parents.Ritchay Funeral Home in Wisconsin Rapids is assisting the family arrangements.