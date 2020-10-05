1/1
Michael D. Walton
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Michael D. Walton

Wisconsin Rapids - Michael D. Walton, age 72, of Wisconsin Rapids, passed away on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at his home.

Services will be at 11:00 A.M. on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at Herman-Taylor Funeral Home. Rev. Dr. Carlton Andersen will officiate. Visitation for family and friends will be from 9:00 A.M. until the time of service at the funeral home.

Michael was born on April 6, 1948 in Wausau to William and Marie (Heck) Walton. He married Peggy Kroll in Wisconsin Rapids on May 16, 1970.

He worked for 34 years at Consolidated Papers in Wisconsin Rapids. He was a founding member of the Consolidated Musky Club and in retirement did volunteer work for several local organizations. He loved driving the back roads, attending music concerts ( especially bluegrass festivals) and going to Packer games. He was a fan of the Brewers and Badgers and enjoyed Friday fish fries with his friends. His favorite saying was memories in my travel bag and miles on my shoes.

He is survived by his loving wife Peggy; siblings: Barbara (Richard) Garfield, Jeff Norton and Eric Norton; brother-in-law, Tom Johnson; goddaughters: Megan Grundman and Kylee Hett; and many nieces and nephews.

Michael is preceded in death by his parents; stepfather Ervin Norton; and siblings: Steve Walton and Debbie (Tom) Johnson.

The family would like to thank the staff at Aspirus UW Cancer Center and the Aspirus Hospice Team for their compassionate and professional care. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be donated to the South Wood County Humane Society and Love Inc.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from Oct. 5 to Oct. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Herman-Taylor Funeral Home and Cremation Center
2201 Chestnut Street
Wisconsin Rapids, WI 54494
(715) 423-5460
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Herman-Taylor Funeral Home and Cremation Center

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved