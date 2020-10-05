Michael D. Walton



Wisconsin Rapids - Michael D. Walton, age 72, of Wisconsin Rapids, passed away on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at his home.



Services will be at 11:00 A.M. on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at Herman-Taylor Funeral Home. Rev. Dr. Carlton Andersen will officiate. Visitation for family and friends will be from 9:00 A.M. until the time of service at the funeral home.



Michael was born on April 6, 1948 in Wausau to William and Marie (Heck) Walton. He married Peggy Kroll in Wisconsin Rapids on May 16, 1970.



He worked for 34 years at Consolidated Papers in Wisconsin Rapids. He was a founding member of the Consolidated Musky Club and in retirement did volunteer work for several local organizations. He loved driving the back roads, attending music concerts ( especially bluegrass festivals) and going to Packer games. He was a fan of the Brewers and Badgers and enjoyed Friday fish fries with his friends. His favorite saying was memories in my travel bag and miles on my shoes.



He is survived by his loving wife Peggy; siblings: Barbara (Richard) Garfield, Jeff Norton and Eric Norton; brother-in-law, Tom Johnson; goddaughters: Megan Grundman and Kylee Hett; and many nieces and nephews.



Michael is preceded in death by his parents; stepfather Ervin Norton; and siblings: Steve Walton and Debbie (Tom) Johnson.



The family would like to thank the staff at Aspirus UW Cancer Center and the Aspirus Hospice Team for their compassionate and professional care. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be donated to the South Wood County Humane Society and Love Inc.















