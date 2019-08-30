Services
Herman-Taylor Funeral Home and Cremation Center
2201 Chestnut Street
Wisconsin Rapids, WI 54494
(715) 423-5460
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Woodland Lutheran Church
Rome, WI
Service
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
Woodland Lutheran Church
Rome, WI
Michael G. Iverson


1950 - 2019
Michael G. Iverson Obituary
Michael G. Iverson

Town of Rome - Michael G. Iverson, age 69, of the Town of Rome, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Thursday, August 22, 2019, surrounded by his loving family.

Services will be 11:00 A.M. on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at Woodland Lutheran Church in the Town of Rome. Pastor Margo Peterson will officiate. A time for family and friends to share loving memories of Mike will take place on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 beginning at 9:00 A.M. until the time of the service at the church. Herman-Taylor Funeral Home is honored to be assisting the Iverson Family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.taylorfuneralhome.net.

Mike was born June 24, 1950 in Waseca, MN to Glenn and Betty (Wessler) Iverson. He married the love of his life, Helen Grass, on December 26, 1971 in Rockford, IL. They were blessed with 47 years of wonderful memories together.

Mike worked as a journeyman precision machinist, retiring from Nekoosa Corporation. He was also a volunteer firefighter for the Town of Rome for many years. He was a lifelong woodworker, building his house and workshop, making toy boxes for all of his grandchildren and donating many pieces to Woodland Lutheran Church. His love of music was shared with his family, as well as at numerous church services, weddings and baptisms. He also enjoyed model railroading, photography and a good (or bad) Ole and Lena joke.

Mike is survived by his wife, Helen, his daughters Rachel (Robert Teeselink), Katie (Kevin McEwen), Kirsten (Jerry Schuchardt) and Sarah, and his grandchildren, Megan (Stan Peter), Megyn, Jordan, Justin, Matthew, Kelly, Morgan, Kylie and Krosby, his mother, Betty, sister Julie (Steve Snyder), brothers Tim and Jeff (Katie), brothers-in-law John (Lynn) Grass, Peter (Doreen) Grass. He is preceded in death by his father, Glenn, and in-laws Paul and Edna Grass.
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune on Aug. 30, 2019
