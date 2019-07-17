Michael G. Woods



Wisconsin Rapids - Michael Gene Woods, known to many as "Mike the Painter", died at his home in Wisconsin Rapids on Wednesday, July 10th at the age of 70. He is survived by his loving companion of 20 years, Lucinda Smith, as well as his mother, three siblings, six children and many grandchildren and one great grandchild.



Mike was born in Wisconsin Rapids on July 19, 1948 to Hiram and Dolores Woods. He was preceded in death by his father, Hiram Woods; his brother Billy Woods; and his daughter, April Woods-Johnson.



The family will receive friends at Mike's home on Saturday, July 27, 2019 from 12:30 pm to 2:00 pm. The home address is 9641 Rangeline Road. A Memorial Service will be held there at 2:00 pm. Flowers may be sent to Ritchay Funeral Home in Wisconsin Rapids.