Michael J. Cramer



Michael J. Cramer passed away on the morning of Sunday, November 8, 2020, in Harvard, Massachusetts, while seeking medical treatment. He was born on May 4, 1939, in Wausau, Wisconsin, to Maurice and Audrey Cramer (Bickford). He was 81 years old.



Mike graduated from Wausau Senior High in 1958 and joined the Army where he served for two years of active duty during peacetime in Germany. He always loved to note that Elvis was stationed only 30 minutes away. He met the love of his life, Judy Andraska, and they were soon after married on April 22, 1961, in Park Falls, Wisconsin. They were an inspirational couple to all who met them, true soulmates and never far apart.



Mike's career started at the Wisconsin Gas Company. He then worked at Johnson Controls where he spent many years before leaving and starting his own divisions (Eron & Gee and Allan's Electric). He eventually founded his own company with Rick Rustad, Complete Control. Upon retirement, he sold the company to his employees.



Mike was a devoted family man, and he placed that above all else. He loved traveling with his wife, with Mexico being one of their favorite destinations. He thoroughly enjoyed his home, which he built himself with many technologies of his own creation. His favorite activity was to get the family together, go down to the creek, start a campfire and just be together with discussion and song. He was most proud of his children and grandchildren. He reveled in all things they did, always encouraging and supporting their activities, especially when it came to performing! Mike was also the guy everyone would call for home projects and advice on home repair. There were countless projects he was involved with, and he taught many of his children and grandchildren how to fix things on their own.



Mike was preceded in death by his parents, his sister Maureen Murphy, and his infant daughter Kathleen. He is survived by his loving wife Judy; his children Timothy (Kathleen Zelony), Daniel (Tammie), Kelli (John) and Michael (Dantzi) Cramer; his sisters, Kathleen Glenetske and Colleen Cortright; his 11 grandchildren, Maxwell, Meagan, Sean, Elena, Maisie, Katie, Jude, Aidan, Charlie, Alexandra and Eilya; and his soon to be born great-grandson Asa.



An event to celebrate Mike's life will be held at 3711 Ridgeway Trail after COVID-19 restrictions have passed. Information to come.









