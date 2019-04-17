|
|
Michael Pinney
Wisconsin Rapids - Michael W. Pinney, age 65, of Wisconsin Rapids, passed away on April 12th at the Aspirus Hospital Wisconsin Rapids after a brief but courageous battle with cancer.
Mike was born in Wisconsin Rapids on April 21, 1953, to Robert and June (Brundidge) Pinney. After being together for 13 years, he married Patti Pruss on November 18, 2005. Mike received an Associate Degree in Aeronautics from Gateway Technical College and Bachelor of Arts and Master Degrees in Business Administration from Lakeland College. Mike pursued a career in aviation as a certified flight instructor and in aviation management through his business, River Cities Aviation.
Mike enjoyed riding his Harley, flying airplanes, NASCAR Racing, fishing and gardening. He also had great pride in his sons and grandchildren.
Mike is survived by his wife, Patti; his sons, Michael II (Stacey Soik) Pinney of Wisconsin Rapids, and Jordan (Natalie Dillman) Pinney of Blaine, MN; three grand-daughters, Ilana and Bailey Pinney of Wisconsin Rapids, and Isabella Pinney of Blaine, MN; brothers, Clifford (Kathleen) Pinney of Green Bay, and Douglas Pinney of Wisconsin Rapids; and sister, Sandra (Michael) Adams of Wisconsin Rapids.
He was preceded in death by his father, Robert; his mother, June; and his brother, Steve.
The family would like to extend their thanks to Aspirus and Marshfield Health Systems for the care of Mike over the past few months.
A private memorial service will be held at a later date.
The Mid-Wisconsin Cremation Society of Wisconsin Rapids is assisting the family. For online condolences, please visit www.HonorOne.com.
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune on Apr. 17, 2019