|
|
Michael S. Erdman
Auburn, Indiana - Michael S. Erdman, 67, of Auburn, Indiana, died Wednesday February 5, 2020 at his home in Auburn. Michael was born October 5, 1952 in Rockford, Illinois. Michael was a veteran of the United States Army. He is survived by his mother, Alice Erdman of Wausau, WI; brother, Mark Erdman of Weyauwega, WI, and Kevin Erdman of Laveen, AZ; a sister, Penny Jacobsen of Waunekee, WI. He was preceded in death by his father, Jack Erdman. A celebration of like service will be held in the spring. To sign the online guest book, visit www.pinningtonfh.com.
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from Feb. 12 to Feb. 13, 2020