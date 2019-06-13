|
|
Michael "Mike" Schymanski Sr.
Chippewa Falls - Michael "Mike" Schymanski Sr., 86, of Chippewa Falls, passed away on Sunday, June 9th, at home, surrounded by family.
Michael was born in Wausau, Wisconsin on July 31st, 1933 to Michael and Veronica (Burclaff) Schymanski. He attended St. Michael's Elementary school and Wausau High School. Upon completion, he joined the U.S. Navy and was honorably discharged in January 1956. On July 19th, 1957 he married Jean McVinnie, the daughter Robert and Beulah McVinnie at Holy Ghost Parish in Chippewa Falls. Mike was a welder for Chicago Bridge & Iron Company and after traveling 13 states, settled in Wisconsin Rapids. Mike and Jean moved back to Chippewa Falls, where he retired from the Chippewa Falls School District.
He is survived by his wife, Jean, son Michael Jr. (Cheryl) Schymanski of Wisconsin Rapids WI, daughter Debra Ackerman-Turner of Yuma AZ, 3 grandchildren, Melissa (Steve) Henderson of Boyd WI, Jon (Barbalee) Ackerman of Lyman WY, and Kate (Chris Lindgren) Ackerman of Mount Dora FL, 5 great grandchildren, Lauren, Hannah, Jonny, Lacy, Madysen, his brother Tom (Kathy) Schymanski of Glendale AZ and his sister Sandra Rader of Wausau WI, brother-in-law Jack (Joan) McVinnie of Chippewa Falls, as well as several nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents, brother Charles and wife Evelyn Schymanski, sister Bettty and husband Don Heitman, sister Grace, and brother-in-law Myron Radar.
A private burial service will be held at a later date at the Veteran's Cemetery in Spooner, Wisconsin. Memorials in Mike's name may be made to the National Pancreatic Cancer Foundation - P.O. Box 1848 Longmont, CO 80502.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin is serving the family. Online condolences can be left at www.cremationsociety-wi.com.
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune on June 13, 2019