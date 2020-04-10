|
|
Michael T. Stark
Wisconsin Rapids - Michael Thomas Stark, age 70, of Wisconsin Rapids, WI, passed away on Thursday, April 9, 2020 at The Waterford at Wisconsin Rapids, ending his courageous battle with Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP).
A memorial service and celebration of life gathering will be announced and held at a later date.
Mike was born on December 24, 1949 in Wisconsin Rapids to James and Mary Elizabeth (nee Love) Stark. After his father's passing in 1967, his mother married Benjamin Buckley. Mike was united in marriage with Beth Trantow on April 23, 1977 in Wisconsin Rapids.
He was a 1968 graduate of Assumption High School and continued his education at UW-Stevens Point, earning a Bachelor of Science degree in Psychology and Sociology in 1972. Memorable experiences during those years included semester abroad studies both in London, England and Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. He later earned a Master of Science degree in Vocational Education from UW-Stout in 1991.
Mike was employed at Mid-State Technical College from 1974 to 2001, the majority of that time in positions as Financial Aid Director and Registrar. He also worked in sales, ending his career in 2008 with Central Home Improvements. Mike held leadership roles in numerous community, sporting, and educational organizations, and was a member of the Knights of Columbus.
Mike cherished the time spent with family and was always ready to host a gathering! He loved the outdoors and especially enjoyed boating, waterskiing, downhill skiing, golf and snowmobiling. In his younger years, Mike was very involved with the Aqua Skiers water ski team and loved teaching people new to the sport. He liked to travel and was always eager to meet new people and try new foods. Mike was active in supporting his children's school activities and sporting interests and was an avid follower of many sports teams, especially the Wisconsin Badgers, Green Bay Packers, and Milwaukee Brewers.
He is survived by his wife, Beth; his children, Lindsey (Peter) Tyser of Madison, WI and Jameson (Emily) Stark of Minnetrista, MN; and his granddaughters: Briella Stark, Juliana Stark, and Josephine Tyser. He is further survived by his sisters: Patricia (William) Boyarski, Kathy (Jay Michaud) Mannie, Susan (James) Kerbel, and Laurie (Charles) Weiland; his brother, Peter Stark; his step-sister, Rita (Richard) Waters; his nephews: Jesse Boyarski, Nicholas Boyarski, Zak Weiland, and Preston Cunningham; his step-nephews, Paul Waters and Jeff Waters: and many extended family and friends.
Mike is preceded in death by his parents; his stepfather; and his nephew, Lukas Weiland.
The family would like to thank the staffs at The Waterford at Wisconsin Rapids and Heartland Hospice for the compassionate care given to Mike during the last stages of his illness.
In lieu of flowers, the family will accept memorials to be designated at a later date.
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from Apr. 10 to Apr. 13, 2020