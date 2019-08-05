|
Michael T. Weigel
Wisconsin Rapids - Michael T. Weigel, age 76, of Wisconsin Rapids went to be with his Savior on Monday, August 5, 2019 at Wellington Place in Biron, WI.
Services will be at 10:30 A.M. on Friday, August 9, 2019 at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Wisconsin Rapids. Pastor Paul Tullberg will officiate. Visitation will take place beginning at 9:00 A.M. until the time of the funeral on Friday at the church.
Michael was born June 20, 1943 in Wisconsin Rapids, WI to Henry and Wilma (Miller) Weigel. He married Tricia M. Quipp on June 17, 1995 in Grand Marsh, WI. Michael was a mechanical draftsman and a "Jack of all Trades."
Michael loved riding horses when he was younger. He had a passion creating and being artistic. Michael enjoyed woodworking, painting, ceramics, drawing, and building things, which he shared in common with his daughter, Savana. He loved to hunt, fish, and collect guns, which he shared in common with his son, Loni.
Michael is survived by his wife, Tricia; his children: Savana Weigel, Loni (Dorie) Weigel, and Daniella (Ivan) Hirons; his grandchildren: Thad Weigel, Tashina Weigel, and Austin Jentzsch; his siblings: Theresa Russell, Ellen Lehner, Arleigh LaBarge, and John (Sue) Weigel; his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Leroy and Margaret Quipp; his sisters-in-law, Barb Weigel, Simone Weigel, and Shiela (Charlie) Senf; his brothers-in-law, Adam Quipp and Bradly Quipp; he is further survived by many cousins, nieces, and nephews. In addition to his parents, Michael is preceded in death by his brothers: Henry Weigel, William Weigel, Ronald Weigel, and Daniel Weigel; his sisters, Marjorie Morrison and Ruth Mary Korslin; his brothers-in-law, Ronald Russell and William LaBarge; his sister-in-law, Mary Weigel; his great-granddaughter, Sadie R. Weigel; and his first wife, Diana Marsh. He is further preceded in death by many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews.
The family would like to say a special thank you to the staffs of Wellington Place, Aspirus At Home Hospice, and Good Shepherd Lutheran Church. Your love and comfort shown at this time will never be forgotten.
