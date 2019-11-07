|
|
Michael W. Guilfoyle
Wisconsin Rapids - Michael W. Guilfoyle, age 62, of Wisconsin Rapids died Tuesday November 5, 2019 at his home.
A private family service will be held. Burial will be at a later date at the Village of Port Edwards Cemetery. Feldner/Ritchay Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Mike was born April 17, 1957 in Kaukauna to James and Helen (Verbockel) Guilfoyle. He was a 1975 graduate of John Edwards High School in Port Edwards. Mike later earned a Bachelor's Degree from UW Stevens Point, a Master's Degree from UW Whitewater and an Instrumentation Degree from Mid-State Technical College.
Mike was an avid hunter and fisherman, He greatly enjoyed time spent in the woods and on the water with his dad. He also enjoyed time spent with his dogs. Mike was formerly employed by WPS in Madison, Valmet in Appleton, Consolidated Papers in Wisconsin Rapids and at the Wood County Jail until he retired.
He loved his nieces Katy and Kelly and thoroughly enjoyed watching them grow up. They called him "muncle Mike - the big tease". They were an important part of his life.
Mike is survived by his mother Helen Guilfoyle of Port Edwards; sister Susan (Barry) Gruetzmacher of Wisconsin Rapids, nieces Katy Gruetzmacher and Dr. Kelly (David) Groskopf both of Oconomowoc; his aunts Judy (Dan) Killian of South Carolina, Alice Guilfoyle of Sun Prairie, Florence Hietpas of Kaukauna, Jeanie Verbockel of Kaukauna and Marilyn Verbockel of Shiocton. He is further survived by many cousins.
He was preceded in death by his father James Guilfoyle; maternal and paternal grandparents, uncles Tom Guilfoyle, Jim Hietpas, Ralph Verbockel, Alvin Verbockel and Henry Verbockel and by his aunt Betty Verbockel.
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2019