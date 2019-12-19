|
|
Michal Mann
After a short illness, Michal Marie Mann passed away on Tuesday, December 3, 2019, surrounded by her loving family, at Northridge Hospital in Los Angeles, CA.
Michal and her twin sister, Morgan, were born on May 17, 1983, in Mason City, Iowa and welcomed, as a true blessing, into the family of Paul and Tommie Mann. She graduated with honors from Lincoln High School in Wisconsin Rapids in 2002 and the University of Minnesota Twin Cities majoring in Theatre-Costume Design.
Her career highlights include an internship with the Santa Fe Opera, a position as a wardrobe technician in Las Vegas for the Cirque du Soleil show "O" and working in closed captioning in LA promoting accessibility in movies and television.
Michal will always be known for her kind and compassionate spirit. She was extremely creative with a passion for art, music and theatre. She was happy on stage or behind the scenes. Her whole life it was rare to find her without a notebook in hand sketching. The twin bond she shared with her sister was very deep. Morgan was her best friend and soul mate.
Michal will be be greatly missed by parents, Paul and Tommie Mann, Mason City, IA, sister Morgan Mann, Los Angeles, CA, grandmother, Pauline Mann, aunts and uncles-Jay Turvold, George Mann (Jayne), Gary Mann (Valerie) and numerous special cousins. Preceding her in death were grandparents, Gaylord and Verla Turvold, George Mann and Steven Mann, uncle.
A Celebration of Life will take place on Friday, December 27 at 1:30 pm at Trinity Lutheran Church in Mason City, IA. Memorials may be sent to Michal's favorite high school highlight:
The Wisconsin Rapids Public School District (payee), C/O Michal Mann Performing Arts Center (PAC), 510 Peach Street, Wisconsin Rapids, Wisconsin, 54494
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from Dec. 19 to Dec. 21, 2019