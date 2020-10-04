1/1
Micki Whyte
1943 - 2020
Micki Whyte

Saukville - Micki Whyte of Saukville passed away on Sunday, October 4, 2020 at the age of 77. She was born in Wisconsin Rapids, WI to Alex and Dorothy (nee Johnson) Arnold on April 6, 1943. Micki graduated from Assumption High School in Wisconsin Rapids. Later, she became an ABO certified optician and worked in the optical field with her brother Steve, whom she mentored over the years.

Micki was a devoted member of St. John XXIII Parish - Immaculate Conception Church where she served as a Eucharistic minister. She enjoyed hiking, biking, walking, RV travel, and spoiling the eight cats she had throughout her lifetime. Micki was an amazing mother and enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and attending their sporting and musical events throughout their lives.

Micki is survived by sons Brian Whyte of Dousman, and Brett (Linda) Whyte of Winona, MN, Brian and Brett's father and friend, Robert Whyte of East Troy; grandchildren Karlee, Aaron, Morgan, and Lauren; siblings Steve Arnold of Saukville, Sandy (Horst) Stasiak of Wausau, Calvin Arnold of Tomahawk, and Rachel Kertis of Beaver Dam.

She was preceded in death by her parents and brother-in-law Gil Kertis.

A Funeral Service will be held at 5:00PM on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at Eernisse Funeral Home in Port Washington, WI. (1600 West Grand Ave. Port Washington, WI 53074). The family will receive visitors at the funeral home from 3:00-5:00PM prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated to the Ozaukee County Humane Society. https://www.wihumane.org/contact/ozaukee-campus

The Eernisse Funeral Home of Port Washington is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be left at www.eernissefuneralhome.com




Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from Oct. 4 to Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
20
Visitation
03:00 - 05:00 PM
Eernisse Funeral Home
OCT
20
Funeral service
05:00 PM
Eernisse Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Eernisse Funeral Home
1600 West Grand Avenue
Port Washington, WI 53074
(262) 284-2601
