Mildred C. Pelo
Nekoosa - Mildred C. Pelo, age 95, of Nekoosa died Saturday January 11, 2020 at Nekoosa Court Assisted Living.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM Friday January 17, 2020 at Nekoosa United Church of Christ. Rev. Timothy Miller will officiate. Burial will be at Riverside Cemetery in Nekoosa. Visitation will be held Thursday from 4:00 to 7:00 PM at Feldner/Ritchay Funeral Home in Nekoosa and Friday at church from 10:00 AM until the time of service.
Millie was born June 30, 1924 in Grapevine, Arkansas to Leland and Helen (Morris) Taylor. She married Donald Pelo on August 4, 1945 in Pine Bluff, Arkansas. He died September 18, 2001.
Millie was a longtime member of the Rainbow Chapter #87. Order of Eastern Star and of the Nekoosa United Church of Christ Women United. She enjoyed playing cards and golfing.
She is survived by two sons Kenneth (Nina) Pelo of Port Edwards and Glen Pelo of Stevens Point; four grandchildren Kimberly (Paul) Tornow, Denise (Fiancé Chad DeMeyer) Pelo, Bradley (Stephanie) Pelo and Caleb Pelo and by two great grandchildren Truman and Arthur Tornow.
Millie was preceded in death by her husband, parents, and five brothers S. W., Morris, Denny, Mickey and Billy Taylor.
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from Jan. 13 to Jan. 15, 2020