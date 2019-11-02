|
Mildred "Mitzi" Casey
Wausau - Mildred "Mitzi" Casey, age 89, passed away on November 1 in Wausau, WI, from complications related to congestive heart failure. She was born with her twin, Frederick "Fritz" on March 6, 1930 in Owensville, Missouri to the late Rev. Henry C. and Theodora Scheiderer. In 1946, she moved with her family to central Wisconsin, when her father accepted a call to be the Pastor of St. John's Lutheran Church in Sigel. She is preceded in death by her siblings: Paul, Herb, Ruben, Ruby (Bornhauser), and Fritz; her husband, Gerald Casey, whom she married in 1957, and by her grandson, Eric John Casey.
Mitzi is survived by her four sons: Samuel (Susan), Jeffrey (Karen), William (Connie) and James; by ten grandchildren: Kimberly Casey-Gomez, Elizabeth Casey-Kleiner, Kyle Casey, Jeffrey Casey, Jr., Michael Casey, Brooke Schmidt, Brittani Schmidt, Alicia Casey, Alex Casey, and Laura Casey; and four great-grandchildren: Madison Gomez, Ellery Gomez, Sawyer Gomez, and Lily Kleiner. She also is survived by her sister, Helen Kuhn (Port Edwards), and her brother, Richard Scheiderer (Rochester, NY.)
Mitzi was entirely devoted to her family. While working for Nekoosa-Edwards Paper Company, and Consolidated Paperboard, she raised her sons with tireless energy and care, eager to celebrate their accomplishments. Her grandchildren gave her great joy, and she enjoyed many summer holidays with them at the family cottages in Harshaw, WI. She was an active member of St. Paul's Ev. Lutheran Church in Wisconsin Rapids, serving in various service organizations and participating in both the Choir and Handbell Choir. She also found time to sing with the Wisconsin Rapids Sweet Adelines.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, November 5, from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the Ritchay Funeral Home, 1950 12th St. S. The funeral service will be on Wednesday, November 6, at 1:00 p.m. at St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Wisconsin Rapids with visitation at the church from 12:00 Noon - 1:00 p.m. Pastor Lucas Proeber will officiate the service. Burial will take place at Forest Hill Cemetery in Wisconsin Rapids.
The family wishes to thank the staff of Applegate Terrace and Wausau Manor for their compassionate care during Mitzi's final days.
Ritchay Funeral Home in Wisconsin Rapids is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from Nov. 2 to Nov. 4, 2019