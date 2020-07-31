Mildred Helen Wundrow
Marshfield - Mildred Helen Wundrow, age 99, died on Friday, July 31, 2020 at Touch of Home in Marshfield.
Funeral services will be held at Christ Lutheran Church, 1208 West 14th. Street, on Monday, August 3, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Daryn Bahn officiating. Family and friends may call one hour before the time of service at the church on Monday. Burial will take place at a later date at Hillside Cemetery in Marshfield.
Mildred was born on January 21, 1921, in Chili, WI (Clark County) to John and Anna (Faber) Hefty. She received her education at Grant School in Chili and was a graduate of Neillsville High School. On February 1, 1941 she married Reuben L. Wundrow at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Hewitt, WI.
Mildred worked in various administrative assistant positions throughout her life in the Spencer and Marshfield areas.
She was a member of Christ Lutheran Church and the ladies aid, she enjoyed fishing, camping, bowling, and above all, she loved to work.
She is survived by two daughters, Margaret (DuWayne) Panzer of Marshfield, Carol (Freddie) Hahm of Chili, five grandchildren, Brenda (Paul) Kuse, Rhonda (Erik) Schreiner-Gustafson, Cindy Pryer, Dale Panzer, Julie (Brian) Johnsrud, 13 great-grandchildren, and 20 great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband Reuben, two grandsons, Thomas and Craig Hahm, a great-grandson, Joshua McGrath, three sisters, Louise Stoneberg, Irene Hefty, and a sister at birth.
