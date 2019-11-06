|
Mildred Jansen
town of Norwood - "Millie", of the town of Langlade County, died Wed. Nov. 6, 2019. She married Roland Jansen on June 12, 1945, at St. John Lutheran Church in Mattoon. He preceded her in death on August 31, 2008.
She dairy farmed in the town of Norwood with her husband Roland for 31 years. Mrs. Jansen was the clerk for the town of Norwood for 36 years.She was a charter member of the Antigo Chapter of Sweet Adelines chorus group and served as director of the Noteblenders for 20 years. Survivors include two daughters, Cheryl "Cherry" (Lester) Williams, Mattoon, Debra (Michael) Bauknecht, Wisconsin Rapids; seven grandchildren, including Josh Bauknecht, Erika (Ben) Budtke, Matthew (Tori) Bauknecht; 14 great grandchildren including Sawyer and Rilynn Bauknecht, Waylon, Ellie, Charlie and Hank Budtke.
A funeral service will be held on Thurs. Nov. 14, 2019, at 11a.m. at St. John Lutheran Church, Mattoon, Shawano County, with Rev. Dean Bertsch officiating. Burial will take place in the town of Norwood Cemetery. Vis. will be Wed. from 4 to 7p.m. at Bradley Funeral Home in Antigo and Thursday from 10a.m. until the time of services at the church. Online condolences at www.bradleyfh.com
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from Nov. 6 to Nov. 9, 2019