Mildred M. Holsen
Mildred M. Holsen

Junction City - Mildred M. Holsen, age 86, of Junction City passed away Saturday, October 10, 2020 at the Portage County Health Care Center.

Graveside services were held at Runkel Cemetery in Junction City, WI. Herman-Taylor Funeral Home, Wisconsin Rapids, is honored to be assisting the family.

Mildred was born May 27, 1934 in Fox Lake, WI to Arthur and Beulah (Coon) Schmidt. She married Larry Holsen on April 6, 1957 in Farmington, WI. They were blessed with 52 years of marriage until his passing in 2009.

She was a homemaker and enjoyed tending to her garden and taking care of her flowers.

Mildred is survived by her children: Cherie (Frank) Raikowski of Stevens Point, John Holsen of Stevens Point, Mark Holsen of Wausau and Matthew Holsen of Wisconsin Rapids; four grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband, and three sisters.






Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Herman-Taylor Funeral Home and Cremation Center
2201 Chestnut Street
Wisconsin Rapids, WI 54494
(715) 423-5460
