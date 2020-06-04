Monty Hugh Waymier



Port Edwards - Monty Hugh Waymier 61, of Port Edwards, WI, sadly passed away at his home on May 31st.



Monty is survived by his mother Joretta Hale of Anderson, IN, his aunt Jan Kakasuleff of Cicero IN, his wife Barbara (Christensen) Waymier of Port Edwards, WI, his sisters Debbie Waymier of Granton, WI and Kelley (Waymier) Wrath of Anderson, IN, his brother Troy Waymier of Panama City Beach, FL, children Mark Christensen of Stevens Point, Heather (Burns) Fox (Chris Fox) of Wisconsin Rapids, six grandchildren Kaden, Hennessy, Hailey, Jamison, Woodson, Kinsington and several dear cousins, nieces and nephews.



Monty is preceded in death by his father Jackie Waymier of Kenosha, WI and his aunt Judith Nelson of Arcadia, IN.



Monty was born on July 16th, 1958 in Litton, IN to Jackie and Joretta Waymier. In the late 1970's Monty was stationed in Texas while he served in the U.S. Army. After his time in the military he started a successful Drywall Contracting business in southern Wisconsin. After moving to Port Edwards, WI in 1995 he obtained a Commercial Driver's License and was a dedicated, hard working truck driver. He ended his career working for Cardinal Logistics of Wisconsin Rapids.



In 1978, Monty met his everlasting love Barby. It wasn't until 1992 when the childhood sweethearts finally reunited. Monty and Barby then married May 16th, 1997. They were married for 23 years and raised two children Mark and Heather.



Monty enjoyed playing guitar, fishing, bingo, gardening, playing cards, music and spending time with his beloved grandchildren. Monty was known for his no nonsense tenacious personality. Under his tough exterior was a soft side, a heart of gold that cared for and protected those he loved.



Per Monty's wishes, in lieu of services there will be a Celebration of Life held on Saturday, July 18th at his residence. Monty's facebook page will remain open and all are welcome to post memories and final words.









